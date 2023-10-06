Suspects break into 14 vehicles stealing several guns, said police

Advertise with Us
Suspects break into 14 cars stealing several guns, said police(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects who burglarized multiple vehicles on Wednesday.

According to MPD suspects broke into 14 vehicles at 5151 East Raines Road at Blues City Brewery.

Officers responded to the call at 3 a.m.

The suspects drove a white Dodge Challenger and stole several handguns, said police.

After reviewing surveillance, police say two men were responsible for the crime.

No arrests have been made at this time.

