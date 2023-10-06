Rain moves out as dry and much cooler air move in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front continues to move east through the Mid-South tonight pushing the rain out of the area and leaving behind a dry pattern for the next few days. But, the dry pattern begins with cool Canadian air that will bring a chill as the weekend begins.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light North wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a breezy North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and cool with afternoon highs only in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures again in the lower 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

