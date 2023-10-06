Advertise with Us
Peabody Elementary building will remain closed for rest of school year, officials say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSCS officials have notified students, parents, and teachers of Peabody Elementary that the building will remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to mold infestation and piping.

They released the following statement, alluding to the fact that the repairs to the building will stall the return of the students and teachers.

