Peabody Elementary building will remain closed for rest of school year, officials say

As we transition to Fall Break, we wanted to provide an update related to the progress of the repairs at Peabody. Once work began, our facilities teams and contractors were able to take a complete survey of the building, which is one of the District’s oldest, having been constructed in 1909.

The extent of the needed work includes continued mold remediation as well as addressing root issues for long-term solutions such as French drain installation, ground piping, regrading of the existing landscape, pressure washing, drainage improvements, rerouting of downspouts underground, and caulking.

In addition, to capitalize on the building's temporary vacancy, there are several other planned projects which include, but are not limited to, flooring repair/replacement, painting, ceiling grid repairs, ceiling tile replacement, replacement of the existing ductwork, exterior brick repairs, window repairs, and LED lighting upgrades.

Considering the need to undergo the formal solicitation process due to the estimated cost of repairs – and the time needed to complete architect and engineering consultation, design for improvements, and project execution – we anticipate the building will be ready to receive students back at Peabody in the fall of 2024. We have concluded that keeping Peabody students and staff at Middle College through the end of this school year is the best and least disruptive option as we restore this historic gem.

Additionally, recognizing that there are many infrastructure needs throughout the District, we are surveying Middle College’s beautiful Art Deco campus (completed in 1930), and will be making upgrades there, as well.

Principals Melanie Nelson and Kimberly Eason alongside teachers, classroom assistants, cafeteria workers, crossing guards, and custodial workers have worked valiantly to create an environment where both Peabody and Middle College students are thriving, and we will have ongoing conversations about additional supports. We applaud how they have rallied their teams and supported students and families. They have epitomized the meaning of #MSCSTogether.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We will continue to provide updates as we receive them and appreciate your support.