Man uses screwdriver to steal car, charged with theft, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say used a screwdriver to steal a vehicle.

On September 19, the victim of a car theft notified the police that their Kia car had been stolen while out of town.

Police say that a witness notified them that several suspects were inside of the stolen vehicle near Fox Street.

Ladarius Dotson was identified as one of the suspects.

Police discovered that Dotson was carrying a screwdriver which he used to break into the car.

He was taken into police custody and is currently facing charges for theft of property.

