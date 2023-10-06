Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say

Man runs illegal gambling business, police say
Man runs illegal gambling business, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man they say ran an illegal gambling operation inside of a food market.

On October 5, officers executed a search warrant on the Wfoodmart on Airways Boulevard.

According to police, the owner of the business was profiting from electronic gambling machines that were inside of the business.

Police say that the owner, Md Ullah, was also co-mingling funds from both the store and the gambling operation.

Ullah was identified as the suspect and was taken into police custody.

He is currently charged for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
2757 Kimball Avenue
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend

Latest News

Library to host Memphis Music Listening Party with Don Nix October 16
Library to host Memphis Music Listening Party with Don Nix
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Jeremiah Toles
Dyersburg man accused of stabbing, charged with attempted murder
Sheryl Underwood highlights her show at Chuckles Comedy House
TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers
TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers