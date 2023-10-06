Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man they say ran an illegal gambling operation inside of a food market.

On October 5, officers executed a search warrant on the Wfoodmart on Airways Boulevard.

According to police, the owner of the business was profiting from electronic gambling machines that were inside of the business.

Police say that the owner, Md Ullah, was also co-mingling funds from both the store and the gambling operation.

Ullah was identified as the suspect and was taken into police custody.

He is currently charged for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.