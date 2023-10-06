Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to highlight Memphis Pilot Jaime Escobar and how he’s giving back to the community.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

