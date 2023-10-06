Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: ‘Canadian Express’ front on final approach to the Mid-South

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRIDAY: A lingering shower, low clouds and fog will impact the start of the day, though, drier air will begin to filter into the region in the wake of the first front. Expect morning clouds to break for sunshine by the afternoon as highs rebound into the 70s. Our secondary front will swing through Friday night yielding an increasing north wind and much cooler air moving in. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of the front, expect bright, cool sunshine to play out throughout both Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs in the middle and upper 60s Saturday; lows in the lower and middle 40s by early Sunday. Sunday will trend toward the upper 60s to lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will gradually shift farther east through the week ahead. Expect warming temperatures toward ‘near-normal’ through mid-next week. A conglomeration of two systems, one coming out of the central Plains and another in the western Gulf will yield a chance for showers and storms through the end of the week. Behind the front, we’ll trend cooler again by next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

