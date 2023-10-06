Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Dyersburg man accused of stabbing, charged with attempted murder

Jeremiah Toles
Jeremiah Toles(Dyer County Sheriff Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police have charged a man who is accused of stabbing someone after a dispute over drugs.

Police say on October 4, officers arrived on Tennyson Avenue and found a person with stab wounds. The victim was airlifted to Memphis for treatment.

Investigators determined Dyersburg resident, Jeremiah Toles alleged to have stabbed the victim after a dispute over narcotics. After the stabbing, Toles is also accused of stealing the victims vehicle and was later located on Menzies Road with Toles.

Toles is charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft over $2,500.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
2757 Kimball Avenue
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage

Latest News

TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers
TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers
Randy Cannon
Wheatley High School to celebrate life of beloved principal
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: ‘Canadian Express’ front on final approach to the Mid-South