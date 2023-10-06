Dyersburg man accused of stabbing, charged with attempted murder

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police have charged a man who is accused of stabbing someone after a dispute over drugs.

Police say on October 4, officers arrived on Tennyson Avenue and found a person with stab wounds. The victim was airlifted to Memphis for treatment.

Investigators determined Dyersburg resident, Jeremiah Toles alleged to have stabbed the victim after a dispute over narcotics. After the stabbing, Toles is also accused of stealing the victims vehicle and was later located on Menzies Road with Toles.

Toles is charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft over $2,500.

