Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
2757 Kimball Avenue
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend

Latest News

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked...
Bear spotted on boat in marina
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
NY appeals court declines to halt Trump’s civil fraud trial while he contests a pretrial ruling
An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper Protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Space...
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX
Amazon launches its first internet satellites in bid to compete with SpaceX. (Source: ULA VIA...
Amazon launches first internet satellite
Khloe Long
Softball player back in the game after recovering from septic shock