901 Now: Local chef shares why Memphis is a comfortable place to create

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the nationwide black restaurant week comes to an end, we wanted to highlight a local Memphis chef and restauranteur in the “901 Now” whose claim to fame came years ago, after cooking for the late young Dolph.

Action News 5 stopped by Park and Cherry and spoke with chef Philip Dewayne on why his culinary journey is heavily credited to the Memphis community.

“I like to do a French Asian, with an American Twist but I’m also from the south so I try to tie my southern ties into everything I do,” Chef Dewayne said. " So, in my mind, I still have a canvas. It’s like a painting brush, or like [constructing] a building. So I’m still building a canvas for the world to see.”

Chef Phillip Dewayne offers seasonal dishes, including lunch, small bites, and fresh coffee and teas.

“So Memphis allows me to do two things: Memphis allows me to be in a space that I’m comfortable with and that I’m able to create change with, but it also allows me the opportunity to travel and go places and take things and bring it back,” he said.

“It’s been rewarding,” he added. “Being in this space, if you think about the way Memphis supports me, it makes me feel like Memphis is rooting for me. I’m a kid from Raleigh, I’m from Memphis. This is my story but it’s so many other people’s stories. It’s been a great experience. So to be here is all about creating change, and I’m starting to see that change.”

Park in Cherry is located inside the Dixon Museum.  Chef Phillip became head chef and owner at the cafe in 2019. To learn more about Chef Phillip Dewayne visit, Chef Phillip Dewayne | Private Chef | United States

