901 Now: Highlighting Orange Mound community leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are shining the light on community leaders in your neighborhood.

In Orange Mound, Action News 5 spoke with two leaders dedicated to making a better “901 Now.”

“I love my community,” Warren Barren said. “I know Orange Mound loves me. I have plenty of people that respect me.”

Born and raised in Orange Mound, Banner said giving to a community that raised him is all about returning the love.

”I’m in Orange Mound focused on Orange Mound,” Banner said. “I can’t go to Whitehaven and focus on Whitehaven or Raleigh. Like you said, I have to clean up my own front door.”

Wayne’s dedication is reflected throughout the community.

“Right now, I’m apart of Guns Down in Orange Mound, Juice Orange Mound, Orange Mound Outreach Ministry and I work for the city of Memphis, Parks and Neighborhoods,” he said.

His efforts are driven by the influence of other community leaders -- leaders he considers mentors.

“This is home. I don’t care where people end up, you always got a home” Angela Barksdale said. “And you should always take pride in where you come from and want the best of where you come from.”

Angela Barksdale is also known for her many roles in Orange Mound, most notably Orange Mound in October: a day in October that sparks community joy.

”My vision was to get everybody in Orange Mound, seniors, children, whatever, to put their handprint on the wall,” Barksdale said. The event this year is on October 22.

Barksdale continues to advocate for her community, a mission she and Banner believe energizes the current and future families in Orange Mound.

“There are people that show up and show out,” Barksdale said. “That’s my motto. Show up and show out. Orange Mound is a proud community and we’ve got to make it such. Because one day we will be gone but the children are going to be here.”

