Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Orgain Organic Protein Powder exclusively sold at Costco.

According to a press release from the FDA, some of the Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge could contain an undeclared sesame allergen, posing the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to those with a sesame allergy.

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.

The protein powder comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the following lot number and expiration dates printed on the bottom:

Lot No.Exp. Date
3212 EL 147/31/2025
3213 EL 148/1/2025
3214 EL 148/2/2025
3228 EL 148/16/2025

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

It’s recommended to return any unused protein powder included in the recall to a local Costco for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
An inmate died Wednesday morning in Shelby County jail.
Shelby County inmate died by suicide

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings
Spencer's Forecast
Medical workers and supporters hold signs as they protest outside of a Kaiser Permanente...
Thousands of US workers are on strike. Here’s a rundown of major work stoppages