Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

U of M football coach purchases 2,500 tickets to give away

University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield
University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield(UofM)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis head football coach bought tickets to give away Thursday.

Ryan Silverfield purchased 2,500 tickets for the Tigers’ game against reigning AAC champions Tulane on October 13.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans entering the stadium will receive a Memphis football jersey koozie while supplies last.

Anyone can claim up to four tickets and then purchase additional tickets for just $20 by clicking HERE.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
An inmate died Wednesday morning in Shelby County jail.
Shelby County inmate died by suicide

Latest News

FedExForum
FedExForum hires new security firm
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
Spencer's Forecast
October is National Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month
How to approach someone suffering from depression