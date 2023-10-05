U of M football coach purchases 2,500 tickets to give away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis head football coach bought tickets to give away Thursday.

Ryan Silverfield purchased 2,500 tickets for the Tigers’ game against reigning AAC champions Tulane on October 13.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans entering the stadium will receive a Memphis football jersey koozie while supplies last.

Anyone can claim up to four tickets and then purchase additional tickets for just $20 by clicking HERE.

