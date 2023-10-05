Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Tennessee woman charged with man’s murder after remains found in Olive Branch

(WECT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Saulsberry, Tennessee, woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose remains were found in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on September 8, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.

Amanda Hailey Barber, 34, of Saulsberry is charged with murder, desecration of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say Amanda is charged in the murder of 50-year-old John Barber, who was killed in Hardeman County. Olive Branch detectives found John’s remains along Bethel Road while investigating a missing person report.

Throughout the following days, detectives worked closely with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Crime Lab, DeSoto County Coroner’s Office, and investigators of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to identify the remains and determine the circumstances surrounding John’s death that resulted in his remains being hidden in Olive Branch.

Investigators identified Amanda as the primary suspect and took her into custody with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

More charges may be forthcoming.

Those with any information related to this incident are asked to call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department at 731-609-2401.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead

Latest News

Teen still at large after setting fire to toilet paper at Hernando Walmart, police say
Teen sets toilet paper on fire at Walmart in Hernando, still at large, police say
MPD generic
Officers aid shooting victim near Danny Thomas, police say
Suspect still at large after shooting at Malcolm X Food Mart, police say
Suspect shoots man at Malcolm X Food Mart, still at large, police say
FedExForum
FedExForum hires new security firm