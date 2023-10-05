Teen sets toilet paper on fire at Walmart in Hernando, still at large, police say

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando police are searching for a teen they say set fire to toilet paper in a Walmart store in the Hernando area.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. early morning on October 5.

The teen set the fire and then exited the Walmart store.

The suspect is a young male last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and last seen driving a blue dodge truck.

If you have any information about this individual or the incident, please contact HPD at 662-429-9096.

