Teen sets toilet paper on fire at Walmart in Hernando, still at large, police say

Teen still at large after setting fire to toilet paper at Hernando Walmart, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando police are searching for a teen they say set fire to toilet paper in a Walmart store in the Hernando area.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. early morning on October 5.

The teen set the fire and then exited the Walmart store.

The suspect is a young male last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and last seen driving a blue dodge truck.

If you have any information about this individual or the incident, please contact HPD at 662-429-9096.

