Teen sets toilet paper on fire at Walmart in Hernando, still at large, police say
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando police are searching for a teen they say set fire to toilet paper in a Walmart store in the Hernando area.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. early morning on October 5.
The teen set the fire and then exited the Walmart store.
The suspect is a young male last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and last seen driving a blue dodge truck.
If you have any information about this individual or the incident, please contact HPD at 662-429-9096.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.