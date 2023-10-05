Suspect shoots man at Malcolm X Food Mart, still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say shot a victim at the Malcolm X Food Mart on Corning Avenue.

On Monday, October 2, officers responded to a shooting at the food mart on Corning and Steele.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the doorway of the Malcolm X Food Mart.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the attached photo was captured on camera, shooting and robbing the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

