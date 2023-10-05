Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Suspect shoots man at Malcolm X Food Mart, still at large, police say

Suspect still at large after shooting at Malcolm X Food Mart, police say
Suspect still at large after shooting at Malcolm X Food Mart, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say shot a victim at the Malcolm X Food Mart on Corning Avenue.

On Monday, October 2, officers responded to a shooting at the food mart on Corning and Steele.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the doorway of the Malcolm X Food Mart.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the attached photo was captured on camera, shooting and robbing the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
An inmate died Wednesday morning in Shelby County jail.
Shelby County inmate died by suicide

Latest News

FedExForum
FedExForum hires new security firm
University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield
U of M football coach purchases 2,500 tickets to give away
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
Spencer's Forecast
October is National Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month
How to approach someone suffering from depression