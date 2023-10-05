SCSO investigates school bus crash
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.
The crash happened at 7 a.m. at Lowrance Road and Hacks Cross.
SCSO says no one on the bus was injured.
The driver from one of the vehicles was taken to Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition.
Deputies are still investigating.
