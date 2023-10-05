Advertise with Us
SCSO investigates school bus crash

School Bus
School Bus(Emily Benito)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 7 a.m. at Lowrance Road and Hacks Cross.

SCSO says no one on the bus was injured.

The driver from one of the vehicles was taken to Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition.

Deputies are still investigating.

Preparing to vote on Election Day
