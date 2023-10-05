SCSO investigates school bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 7 a.m. at Lowrance Road and Hacks Cross.

SCSO says no one on the bus was injured.

The driver from one of the vehicles was taken to Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition.

Deputies are still investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.