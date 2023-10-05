Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.(Sam's Club/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering big savings on memberships for the next 10 days.

Starting Oct. 5 and running through Oct. 15, Sam’s is offering its Plus level membership for the first year at 50% off to new members. The membership will cost just $55, regularly $110.

Sam’s is also offering its Club level membership for the first year to new members for just $15, regularly $50 – a 70% discount.

Both offers are redeemable in stores and online here.

Sam’s Club Plus members get access to free shipping on most items, free curbside pickup, free select generic prescriptions, and 2% cash back on purchases.

The chain said existing Club members who want to upgrade to Plus can do so in stores now and receive $20 off their purchase of $40 or more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
An inmate died Wednesday morning in Shelby County jail.
Shelby County inmate died by suicide

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Gunman who shot and wounded 10 riders on New York City subway to be sentenced
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims’ rights in case of Adnan Syed from ‘Serial’ podcast
Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified