Rainy conditions continue off and on through sunset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect scattered showers off and on through the afternoon as a cold front approaches the Mid-South. Periods of rain may impact those who are heading to vote in the Memphis municipal elections, at times. Highs will only make it into the low 70s at best. Winds will remain south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers will taper off early with a mostly cloudy sky overnight and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will turn northwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Expect morning clouds to break quickly with sunshine by the afternoon as highs rebound into the 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A secondary cold front will swing through Friday night yielding with increasing north wind and much cooler air moving in. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will feel like the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday morning.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Expect full sunshine with highs only in the 60s Saturday. It will be windy with north winds at 10-20 mph. Lows will fall into the 40s for everyone Saturday night. Highs will be near 70 on Sunday with more sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: A gradual recovery in temperatures will edge the numbers back to ‘near-normal’ through mid-next week. We’ll keep an eye on rain opportunities that could sneak back into the area by mid-late next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

