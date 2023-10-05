Preparing to vote on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Municipal Election Day comes after more than 57,000 Memphians cast their ballots early.

Election day is Thursday and polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Memphians will be waking up to a newly elected mayor on Friday as well as new or incumbent city council members.

Seventeen candidates are on the ballot for Memphis mayor.

All but two city council seats have multiple candidates as well.

You will be asked to show a photo identification when you get to your polling location, so have that ready.

A ballot application will be printed for you to sign and then you’ll receive a voter access card inserted into the new machines bought next year.

You will then vote for the candidates of your choice.

After that, a summary page will pop up for you to review.

If everything looks right, you’ll press a button that reads “cast ballot.”

Election officials and volunteers say the process is easy.

You must vote at your designated polling precinct today.

