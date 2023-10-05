Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Preparing to vote on Election Day

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Municipal Election Day comes after more than 57,000 Memphians cast their ballots early.

Election day is Thursday and polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Memphians will be waking up to a newly elected mayor on Friday as well as new or incumbent city council members.

Seventeen candidates are on the ballot for Memphis mayor.

All but two city council seats have multiple candidates as well.

You will be asked to show a photo identification when you get to your polling location, so have that ready.

A ballot application will be printed for you to sign and then you’ll receive a voter access card inserted into the new machines bought next year.

You will then vote for the candidates of your choice.

After that, a summary page will pop up for you to review.

If everything looks right, you’ll press a button that reads “cast ballot.”

Election officials and volunteers say the process is easy.

You must vote at your designated polling precinct today.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
An inmate died Wednesday morning in Shelby County jail.
Shelby County inmate died by suicide

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: rainy, soggy Thursday to impact Memphis municipal elections
10/5 First Alert Forecast: soggy Thursday, sunnier Friday
Family, attorneys and community organizers call for change after SCSO in-custody deaths
Family, attorneys and community organizers call for change after SCSO in-custody deaths
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 corrections deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman