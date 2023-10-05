Officers aid shooting victim near Danny Thomas, police say
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that originally took place on Lamar, but left one man in critical condition near Danny Thomas.
Around 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a call on Danny Thomas near A.W. Willis.
When police arrived, they discovered that a victim had been shot.
The male victim informed the police that he was on Lamar Road near Democrat.
He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.