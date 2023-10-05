Officers aid shooting victim near Danny Thomas, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that originally took place on Lamar, but left one man in critical condition near Danny Thomas.

Around 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a call on Danny Thomas near A.W. Willis.

When police arrived, they discovered that a victim had been shot.

The male victim informed the police that he was on Lamar Road near Democrat.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

