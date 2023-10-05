MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his brother early Wednesday morning after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend, according to Memphis police.

Officers responded to the shooting at a home on Treadwell Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in the driveway. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another brother who witnessed the fatal shooting told police the shooter was 55-year-old Eulices Lorentes Cruz.

He said that he and the victim were inside a car in the driveway backing out when Cruz pulled up next to them and began yelling at the victim, accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend, the affidavit reads.

Cruz was allegedly armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim.

The witness told police he tried to separate his two brothers when Cruz started shooting at both of them.

He said he was uninjured, but his brother was shot four to five times before Cruz sped off.

Investigators found Cruz a short time later and brought him in for questioning.

He reportedly waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to firing several shots while confronting his brother about a personal matter, but said the shots were meant as warning shots.

Police say the handgun, which was found in Cruz’s garage, had four spent cartridges.

Cruz is now being held at 201 Poplar.

No bond information is available at this time.

He is due in court Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.