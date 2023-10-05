Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MPD to host wheel lock giveaway

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will hold a steering wheel lock giveaway on Saturday for those looking to protect their vehicles from thieves.

The giveaway will be held at the North Main station at 444 North Main Street between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The locks are free, but proof of Memphis residency is required.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Powerball
Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Memphis
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

MPD to host wheel lock giveaway
Serenity Towers
Serenity Towers once again faces Environmental Court over defective A/C, elevators
The Beach Boys surfin’ to the Orpheum
Mike Love of The Beach Boys, left, performs alongside guest member John Stamos during the...
The Beach Boys surfin’ to the Orpheum