MPD to host wheel lock giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will hold a steering wheel lock giveaway on Saturday for those looking to protect their vehicles from thieves.

The giveaway will be held at the North Main station at 444 North Main Street between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The locks are free, but proof of Memphis residency is required.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.