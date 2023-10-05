Mother charged in death of 4-year-old daughter waives preliminary hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis mother accused in the death of her 4-year-old daughter appeared in court Thursday morning. 24-year-old Brittney Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false report.

It comes after her daughter Sequoia Samuels was found dead in mid-June, just one day after Jackson and her then-boyfriend reported the child missing. Police said the toddler had been dead for weeks when her body was found in a trash can.

Sequoia Samuels (Action News 5)

In court on Thursday, Jackson waived her right to a preliminary hearing and her attorney explained why:

“In her best interest, and because we’ve kind of waited, the risk just didn’t seem like worth the reward,” said Kenneth Brashier. “So what we decided today was to basically skip the preliminary hearing, waive that, and we’ll now be waiting on an indictment as far as the charges. I think it’s just kind of a wait-and-see. I expect the charges to be probably more serious than the present charges.”

Brashier also said his client’s mental health was a factor in waiving the hearing.

Shortly after Jackson’s arrest, she was placed on suicide watch. Brashier says with Jackson now finding some peace, he did not want her back “where she was day one.”

Jackson is now awaiting a grand jury indictment.

