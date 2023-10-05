Man crashes into home with car, huffed on aerosol cans, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a man they say crashed into a home after being under the influence from huffing aerosol cans.

An officer made the scene at a private residence on Bassfield Drive.

According to police, a man had struck the residence.

Police say that Andrew Overall was traveling eastbound on Reese Road before losing control of the vehicle and striking the residence.

They also stated that Overall was huffing a can of aerosol and appeared to be under the influence.

He was transported to a nearby hospital following the crash.

MPD located a number of aerosol cans including one can on the trunk of the car and another on the ground.

The owner of the home said that he was driving home when he received a call from his wife that a vehicle struck their house while she and their two children were inside.

No one inside of the home was injured.

