Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Gotta paint ‘em all: Pokémon creates a new exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pokémon is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to teach kids about the works of one of the most famous Dutch artists.

A number of Pokémon-themed exhibits will run at the museum as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

A museum spokeswoman said the collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent Van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way.

One activity teaches visitors how to draw Pikachu, the yellow character that is one of the most recognizable faces of the Pokémon brand.

Another activity lays out the connection between Van Gogh and Japanese art and culture which had a profound impact on his art and world view.

The collaboration starts Thursday and runs until Jan. 7.

A regular ticket to the museum is required for entry.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Powerball
Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Memphis
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

New plans for Memphis in May after record profit loss
MLGW customers will likely pay $5 more per month in 2024
Memphis Municipal Election is tomorrow
Mid-south father of Morgan State student speaks out after fatal campus shooting
New program at Shelby County Jail looks to lower recidivism