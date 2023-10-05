Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis business owner was arrested on theft charges Wednesday.

Veniece Bobo, 65, is charged with two counts of theft of property over $60,000.

She was the former owner of Ching’s Wings in Memphis.

If convicted Bobo could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in state prison and fined up to $25,000 for each charge.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “The taxes collected from customers are property of state and local governments. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good.”

