First Alert Forecast: rainy, soggy Thursday to impact Memphis municipal elections

THURSDAY: Expect scattered to numerous rain chances through the day as our front makes slow progress into the Mid-South. Periods of rain may impact those who are heading to vote in the Memphis municipal elections, at times. Highs will only manage the 70s amid southerly breezes – helping to import moisture. Rain chances look to taper through Thursday night amid variably to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: A lingering shower and clouds could impact the start of the day – mainly east of Memphis, though, drier air will begin to filter into the region in the wake of the first front. Expect morning clouds to break for sunshine by the afternoon as highs rebound into the 70s to near 80. Our secondary front will swing through Friday night yielding an increasing north wind and much cooler air moving in. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Bright sunshine, crisp – nearly chilly – air will push into the Mid-South as highs top out in the 60s to near 70; lows falling off into the 40s. A gradual recovery in temperatures will edge the numbers back to ‘near-normal’ through mid-next week. We’ll keep an eye on rain opportunities that could sneak back into the area by mid-late next week.

