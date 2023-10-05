FedExForum hires new security firm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new security firm will soon be patrolling FedExForum.

BEST Crowd Management announced they were hired to provide security at the venue for basketball games, concerts and other events.

BEST will also open a new office in Memphis where they will keep a base of 350+ event security officers.

The venue has yet to comment on the security change.

“We are delighted to announce the inclusion of Memphis and the FedEx Forum in our roster of markets and venues where we bring our extensive knowledge in crowd management and security services to support some of the nation’s most significant and renowned events. Our dedicated team plays a crucial role in guaranteeing seamless event operations, ensuring that attendees have a memorable experience that will be cherished for years to come,” said Jeff Spoerndle, Vice President of BEST.

Last month, FedExForum announced they are making security changes with a new clear bag policy.

The decision comes less than a month after a shooting inside the building during a Lil Baby concert.

