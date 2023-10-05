FedEx, USO team up to deliver care packages to troops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday season is right around the corner, and Memphis’ largest employer is wasting no time preparing to give back.

The shipping giant partnered with the United Service Organizations (USO) to send out 13,000 holiday care packages to our troops.

“I think it’s a major and incredible endeavor,” FedEx Senior Technical Specialist Eddie Johnson said.

It’s all about the comfort of home this holiday season.

“We received these USO care packages back when, and it was such a delight,” Executive Director of USO Ft. Campbell Nashville Ann Jarvis said. “Everyone loves them and they are a wonderful little taste of home.”

Ann Jarvis, Executive Director of USO (Action News 5)

More than 120 FedEx volunteers spent Wednesday morning giving back to the men and women who protect our country, packing thousands of holiday care packages for troops overseas.

The FedEx Cares Event is part of its 20-year relationship with the USO to help keep service members connected to home.

“We’ve got 120 volunteers that are in there that are giving their time and their effort to make the world just a little bit nicer for our service members that are around the world—protecting us—that’s important to know that the community here is supporting, not just local, but around the world,” Brock Carlson said.

Carlson now serves as talent acquisition manager for FedEx Logistics, but he also served in the first Gulf War.

For him, leading efforts to provide these packages while also being a recipient years ago, is special.

“It allows me to come from the beginning to the end of this, and knowing that I’m going to be a part of supporting the next generation of military service members going over there to do something, is just remarkable,” Carlson said.

(Action News 5)

It’s a similar feeling for Eddie Johnson, an Air Force vet, also now working for FedEx.

“When I served, I was actually in hospitality management, and part of my job was to create care packages for troops, being in food services, so I would send out the MRE and so this is full circle for me being able to be on the other side of these things, being a civilian being able to give back,” Johnson said.

From snacks, candy toiletries and a hat to keep them warm, these care packages are a reminder of home and those back home who care.

You can also give back to troops overseas by visiting USO.org, and working with their development team, to learn how you can host your own care package packing party.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.