Fathers in the Mid-south come together to learn how to be better dads and people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-south fathers are learning the essentials of how to take care of their families. A Father’s Involvement Really Matters or AFIRM offered classes to help these young men achieve better family goals. Tonight was the graduation ceremony at Second Presbyterian Church on Poplar.

“This program really helped me understand that through all those trials and tribulations I am still a man and I still have responsibilities,” said one father.

Several fathers agree that learning how to support, care for, and become financially stable is essential to any family.

“It taught me a lot of things that I didn’t know and a lot of things that I could be paying more attention to,” said Damien Leakes

Leakes is one of several graduates of Families Matters’ co-parenting and fatherhood class through AFIRM. AFRIM is an acronym for A Father’s Involvement Really Matters. Representatives from the AFRIM say the goal is to enhance and encourage people to become their best selves.

“A father’s involvement in their child’s life impacts everyone. Their children, their home, the mothers of their children whether they are in a relationship with them or not, and eventually society. So, we believe in what we are doing, and we believe that it works,” said Carol Jackson

Executive Director, Families Matter.

Leakes said he now feels more equipped with the proper tools to make sure he passes on healthy traditions for generations to come.

“At the end of the day, I just want my kids to know that whatever it takes for me to be a better parent, a better father, dad is always willing to go above and beyond,” said Leakes.

If you are interested in signing up for co-parenting or fatherhood classes click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.