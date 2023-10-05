Family, attorneys and community organizers call for change after SCSO in-custody deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tomorrow marks one year since Gershun Freeman died in the Shelby County Jail.

Freeman died after a physical altercation with correction deputies.

Nine of them were recently indicted on aggravated assault charges, two of them with second-degree murder.

(From top, L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon Jones, Damien Cooper, Ebonee Davis (Bottom L-R): Lareko Elliott, Anthony Howell, Chelsey Duckett, Jeffrey Gibson, Charles Gatewood (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

The Commercial Appeal reports at least 52 people have died in 201 Poplar or died leaving the jail to a local hospital since 2016.

An inmate committed suicide Wednesday morning, bringing that number to 53.

Freeman’s parents, their attorneys and community organizers are remembering their son, calling for the conviction of the nine Shelby County Jail corrections deputies who were indicted in his death.

Kim Freeman, Gershun Freeman's mother (Action News 5)

“Nine against one,” said Freeman’s mother Kim Freeman. “He was naked. He was handcuffed. Who could do anyone like that? I want the people who did that to my child to be held accountable. Convicted. And then I’ll have peace.”

Freeman died on October 5, 2022.

According to his autopsy, Freeman died from a heart attack brought on by his heart condition. It was exacerbated by the physical altercation with deputies.

His manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

Gershun Freeman with loved ones (Action News 5)

“All of them should’ve been charged with second-degree murder,” said Freeman’s father George Burks. “Not just two of them.”

Freeman’s death wasn’t the only 201 Poplar death that was discussed Wednesday. 38-year-old Marcus Donald was killed in the jail one month after Freeman.

“Marcus Donald did not have to die,” said Donald’s family’s attorney Jake Brown. “He did because no one was stationed in his cell pod and no one was watching the surveillance footage from the control room.”

According to court records, Donald pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge on November 17, 2022.

Attorney Brown says while being held in the jail after entering that plea, he was strangled to death in a cell by another inmate.

“We stand in solidarity with the Freeman family, because if this had not happened to them or had things had been done to correct the problems at the jail, then Marcus would still be alive today,” said Brown.

Attorney Jake Brown (Action News 5)

Their families and attorneys blame the conditions and deaths of Freeman and Donald on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The fiancé of Melissa Horton, who was fatally shot by an SCSO deputy in March, also spoke at the press conference. He says their family still has no answers on her death.

Horton was shot and killed while in her car after a domestic violence incident at her home earlier that day in Fayette County.

The TBI tells us their investigation is closed. Action News 5 is waiting for a response from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office on their findings.

