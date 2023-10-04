Your First Alert to rain moving our way followed by a much cooler pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing rain and a few rumbles of thunder for much of the day. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch in most areas with higher amounts possible in a few location. That will be followed by cool, dry air that will arrive Friday and remain through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers along with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers, a light Northwest wind, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be Sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

