Woman prostitutes herself near elementary school, arrested and charged, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say was prostituting near an elementary school.

On October 3, officers responded to a call regarding a prostitution bust near Highway 78.

According to police, a decoy approached the suspect, Shaquayla Robinson who was in an area known for prostitution.

Police say that Robinson then engaged in a sexual conversation with the decoy, offering both oral and natural sex.

This exchange occurred within a mile distance of American Way Elementary School.

Robinson was arrested and booked on October 3.

She is now facing charges for prostitution near a church or school.

