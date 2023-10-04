Advertise with Us
Woman prostitutes herself near elementary school, arrested and charged, police say

Woman prostitutes herself near elementary school, arrested and charged, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say was prostituting near an elementary school.

On October 3, officers responded to a call regarding a prostitution bust near Highway 78.

According to police, a decoy approached the suspect, Shaquayla Robinson who was in an area known for prostitution.

Police say that Robinson then engaged in a sexual conversation with the decoy, offering both oral and natural sex.

This exchange occurred within a mile distance of American Way Elementary School.

Robinson was arrested and booked on October 3.

She is now facing charges for prostitution near a church or school.

