Woman dead after being found suffering gunshot wounds at crash scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after Memphis police say she was shot while traveling in the Oakville area Tuesday night.

Police found the victim after responding to a crash at Lamar Avenue and Old Getwell Road at 7:15 p.m. Police say one woman suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed from the scene to a local hospital but did not survive.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the victim was the driver.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

