Woman, 2 kids in hospital after Whitehaven hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and two children are in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash at Tulane Road and Parkdale Drive.

Memphis police responded to the crash at 7:33 p.m., where one vehicle was found overturned.

One girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A woman and another young girl were also transported from the scene in non-critical condition.

Police say the driver responsible took off in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

No arrests have been made.

