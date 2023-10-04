Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman, 2 kids in hospital after Whitehaven hit-and-run crash

The scene at Parkdale and Tulane
The scene at Parkdale and Tulane(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and two children are in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash at Tulane Road and Parkdale Drive.

Memphis police responded to the crash at 7:33 p.m., where one vehicle was found overturned.

One girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A woman and another young girl were also transported from the scene in non-critical condition.

Police say the driver responsible took off in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

No arrests have been made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Man detained, another wanted after attempting to break into ATMs, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

UAW Strike continues across country, Memphis
Marion residents say they are being targeted by thieves
Serenity Towers once again faces Environmental Court over defective A/C, elevators
South Memphis store broken into twice on same night
Former Mid-South church leader sentenced for sex crimes against teen