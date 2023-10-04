Woman, 2 kids in hospital after Whitehaven hit-and-run crash
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and two children are in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash at Tulane Road and Parkdale Drive.
Memphis police responded to the crash at 7:33 p.m., where one vehicle was found overturned.
One girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A woman and another young girl were also transported from the scene in non-critical condition.
Police say the driver responsible took off in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.
No arrests have been made.
