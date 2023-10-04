Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

West Memphis Task Force seized 282 pounds of drugs

282 pounds found
282 pounds found(West Tennessee Drug Task Force)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO., Ark. (WMC) - West Tennessee Drug Task Force made a traffic stop on I-40 in Haywood County that led to a drug bust.

During the stop, an agent and a K9 searched the vehicle on Tuesday night and found pounds of marijuana.

Agents found 282 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana under a tonneau cover in the back of the truck.

Authorities say the packages were destined for Pennsylvania and marked with Chinese writings.

One man is in custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Powerball
Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Memphis
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

The scene at Lamar and Old Getwell
Woman killed in Oakville crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, warm Wednesday; rainy periods Thursday
10/4 First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Wednesday, rainy periods Thursday
Kids with the Young Actors Guild practice their performance.
5 Star Story: ARTSMemphis celebrates 60 years