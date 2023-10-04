West Memphis Task Force seized 282 pounds of drugs

HAYWOOD CO., Ark. (WMC) - West Tennessee Drug Task Force made a traffic stop on I-40 in Haywood County that led to a drug bust.

During the stop, an agent and a K9 searched the vehicle on Tuesday night and found pounds of marijuana.

Agents found 282 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana under a tonneau cover in the back of the truck.

Authorities say the packages were destined for Pennsylvania and marked with Chinese writings.

One man is in custody.

