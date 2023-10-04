Advertise with Us
UofM kicks off Student Madness

Student Madness 2023
Student Madness 2023(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger Fans, it’s almost time!

Just around the corner is the beginning of the 2023-24 basketball season, and what better way to celebrate than with complete madness.

The University of Memphis athletics department announced a new tipoff event called “Student Madness” starting tonight.

The event is set to begin at 7 p.m., inside Elma Roane Fieldhouse and again is a student only event.

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced and participate in contests with students.

This student only event is working towards bringing the “buzz” back to campus to rejuvenate student life. It will be the first time since 2002 a Memphis Basketball tipoff event has been held inside the Fieldhouse.

