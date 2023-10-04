Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Trailer released for ‘Priscilla’ movie

FILE - In this May 1, 1967, file photo, singer Elvis Presley and his bride, the former...
FILE - In this May 1, 1967, file photo, singer Elvis Presley and his bride, the former Priscilla Beaulieu, appear at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, after their wedding. Presley, 32, and Beaulieu, 21, both from Memphis, Tenn., met while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. The new Elvis Presleys Graceland Wedding Chapel at the Westgate Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas is scheduled to open on Thursday, April 23, 2015, as part of the new Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new film documenting the romance of Elvis and Priscilla Presley is set to release soon.

A24 released the trailer Tuesday for Priscilla, with the movie set for release on November 3.

It’s based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis & Me.

The movie stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis and is directed by Sofia Coppola.

