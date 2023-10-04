Trailer released for ‘Priscilla’ movie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new film documenting the romance of Elvis and Priscilla Presley is set to release soon.

A24 released the trailer Tuesday for Priscilla, with the movie set for release on November 3.

It’s based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis & Me.

The movie stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis and is directed by Sofia Coppola.

