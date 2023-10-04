Smash-and-grab thieves steal $25k worth of goods from South Memphis clothing store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Smash-and-grab thieves are a familiar problem to Village Mart on Bellevue Boulevard are familiar with.

And the business owner told Action News 5 it’s a bill they’re sick of paying.

“We already have trouble getting insured because we are in a high-risk area,” the district manager Mohammad told us.”Our premiums are so high.”

So high, Mohammad said, that they often pay for losses and property damage out-of-pocket.

“I lost $7,000 in merchandise a couple of weeks ago but it wasn’t worth me paying premiums,” Mohammad told Action News 5. “But that’s money out of my pocket.

But on Tuesday the burglars made off with $25,000 in merchandise.

They also cost Village Mart $10,000 in property damage after the thieves ripped the steel security bars off the entrance using a chain and a four-door Ford F-150.

“We go through all the things to stop this and they still get us,” Mohammad said. “We are sick of it.”

Video captured the moment Memphis Police arrived at the scene—with alarms blaring and those steel bars scattered around the parking lot—however, the officer did not pursue.

“Nothing can stop them,” the Village Mart owner said. “We can’t stop them. The police didn’t stop them. Why didn’t they get out and chase them?”

We reached out to the MPD for comment on the video Action News 5 was shown, and they directed us to the Memphis police policy document.

But there is nothing in the Memphis policy document that guides officers on when it is OK to chase someone on foot.

“I do my job and I run a business,” the Village Mart owner said. “Please, please do your job. Please protect my business.”

He said he will hire a security guard to watch his stores all night and is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.