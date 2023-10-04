Sheriff Bonner to announce new program to improve conditions at Shelby County Jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner will announce a new program to improve the conditions at the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Concerns about conditions inside the Shelby County Jail, ranging from the treatment of inmates to the work shifts of correction deputies.

Sheriff Bonner, who’s also running for Memphis Mayor, is calling this a groundbreaking, therapeutic program that will help the personal growth of inmates as well as the culture at the main jail.

Back in May, Sheriff Bonner and Chief Jailer Kirk Fields provided a report to the Shelby County Commissioners about staffing shortages and mental health screenings happening at the county jail.

The program rollout comes after the death of an 80-year-old man at the jail in August. There are few details about how he died.

This program also follows the death of 33-year-old Gershun Freeman who died nearly one year ago as an inmate.

The moments leading up to his death with several corrections deputies who are now facing charges in relation to it, were caught on video.

The report also said Freeman struggled with a possible psychotic disorder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.