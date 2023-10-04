Redbirds slugger wins league MVP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before getting the call to St. Louis, slugger Luken Baker made his mark in Memphis.

On Wednesday, Baker was named the International League MVP for 2023.

Baker had a huge season at the plate, hitting .334 with 33 home runs and 98 RBI.

Even more impressive? He did it in just 84 games.

After a brief major league stint of just 7 games in June and July, Baker was called up to the big league roster in August 14 and never looked back.

While he struggled at the big league level, hitting in Memphis was never an issue for the big 1st baseman, leading the league in home runs and RBI despite playing nearly 50 less games than his fellow International League hitters.

In addition, Baker was named an International League All-Star, alongside teammate Ivan Herrera.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.