Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Redbirds slugger wins league MVP

Luken Baker
Luken Baker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before getting the call to St. Louis, slugger Luken Baker made his mark in Memphis.

On Wednesday, Baker was named the International League MVP for 2023.

Baker had a huge season at the plate, hitting .334 with 33 home runs and 98 RBI.

Even more impressive? He did it in just 84 games.

After a brief major league stint of just 7 games in June and July, Baker was called up to the big league roster in August 14 and never looked back.

While he struggled at the big league level, hitting in Memphis was never an issue for the big 1st baseman, leading the league in home runs and RBI despite playing nearly 50 less games than his fellow International League hitters.

In addition, Baker was named an International League All-Star, alongside teammate Ivan Herrera.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Alissa McCommon, 38
Former Covington teacher charged with child rape pregnant with victim’s baby, according to phone call played in court
Powerball
Two $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Memphis
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Lea Nykole Hunt
Endangered 17-year-old missing in Mississippi

Latest News

Student Madness 2023
UofM kicks off Student Madness
Marcus Smart
Grizzlies prep for preseason play
Memphis Grizzlies discuss changes ahead of 2023-24 season
Memphis Grizzlies discuss changes ahead of 2023-24 season