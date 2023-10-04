Rain slowly arrives by Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Expect a cloudy sky this afternoon as temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s at best. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in eastern AR. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain and maybe a few storms. Rain could impact those who are heading to vote in the Memphis municipal elections. Highs will only reach the 70s. Winds will remain south at 5-10 mph. Showers will taper off Thursday evening with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will move out quickly Friday morning with a mostly sunny day and highs in the 70s to near 80°. A secondary front will move through Friday evening– ushering in a ‘Canadian’ air mass that will take over for the weekend. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Expect bright sunshine with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons as highs top out in the 60s to near 70 Saturday. Lows will fall into the 40s Saturday night. Highs will remain around 70 Sunday.

