New program at Shelby County Jail looks to lower recidivism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced a new way to fight violent crime in Memphis from behind bars.

Jail leaders say the rise in violent crime in the city can partially be attributed to what happens behind bars.

“The jail is a microcosm of our community. Sometimes there are incidents that happen in the jail that are the result of incidents in the community,” said Chief Jailer Kirk Fields.

Wednesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced a partnership with the non-profit “Inside Circle,” which was founded in 1996 in California.

The group’s work was documented in the film “The Work.”

Inside Circle uses group therapy and other techniques with inmates to reduce recidivism.

Screencap from the 2017 film "The Work" (Dr. James Mcleary)

“Our main strategy is to work with the influencers and the shot callers because that way violence, the reduction of violence and aggression it rolls downhill,” said former executive director of the program James Mcleary.

Mcleary says there have been 200 participants in the program over the years and they have never had a participant reoffend.

Ten inmates at 201 Poplar volunteered to participate in the therapeutic program, which meets once a week for a three-hour session.

Action News 5 first told you about this program nearly a year ago when District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon participated in the program.

Shelby County Sheriff and mayoral candidate Floyd Bonner said the reason he chose to make the announcement one day before the general election was due to logistical reasons, including setbacks with COVID-19.

After three years of working to bring “Inside Circle” to its first pre-trial detention facility, the program will officially launch Monday, October 16.

(Left to right) Inside Circle Director Al Lewis, former executive director of Inside Circle James Mcleary, and Shelby County Chief Jailer Kirk Fields (Action News 5)

This new program announcement also comes one day after an inmate died while in custody here at 201 from an apparent suicide.

“We always look at policies and administrative things, Chief fields and his staff, we’ll take a look at this as well. I will say we have contacted the DA and now TBI has the investigation,” said Bonner.

Josh Spickler with the criminal justice reform non-profit “Just City” called today’s press announcement an election day stunt.

Spickler says:

“This tragedy underscores disturbing mismanagement and the need for comprehensive action on the part of Sheriff Bonner and his office. This represents a lack of regard for human life that connects all jail deaths whether they result from neglect to violence.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.