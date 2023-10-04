MLGW customers will likely pay $5 more per month in 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW says a 12% increase over three years is needed to ensure reliability in all areas of the utility company.

The plan, along with a budget for next year, was reviewed at a board meeting Wednesday.

This means MLGW customers should expect to pay an extra $5 per month beginning in 2024.

“So that we have the resources necessary to make these transformational improvements to our electric system,” President and CEO Doug McGowen said.

The increase is a part of a 3-year plan. McGowen says by 2026, that price will be around $15.

“Today, we’re at about $120 a month for our customers who use 1000 kilowatts of power. By 2026, that will grow by $15 to about $135,” he said.

“That is necessary because of the lingering impacts of inflation on the cost of goods and services and the additional significant investment that we are making on the reliability for the electric system.”

Outside of the budget for fiscal year 2024, McGowen proposed a $58 million communication system and a new $31 million System Operations and Utility Support Center for MLGW.

“As we’re modernizing the grid, we need to pretty significantly upgrade our system operations with anew automated distribution management system, with some upgrades to our SCADA system. And therefore, we need a facility suitable to do that,” McGowen said.

McGowen also praised the hiring of nearly 400 new staff members in 2023, compared to 299 in 2022.

“We opened the community offices from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.”

Including Customer Advocacy Officer Angela DuBose, whose job is to mitigate issues that may rise for customers.

“Ms. DuBose is leading the charge to change the customer service and really take some of the most complex issues that customers have. With billing issues, with the register problems. Some of these are a little difficult. Everybody has an individual issue that they’re trying to resolve,” McGowen said.

The budget for 2024 will be voted on by MLGW commissioners on October 18.

It then goes before Memphis City Council on November 7.

Check out the budget details below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.