Missing man injured during shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found a man who’s been missing for a few days.

A 72-year-old man was reported missing on October 1 but was later found after a shooting

The shooting happened Wednesday around 8 a.m. on Tate Avenue and Mckinley Street.

Police say the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

