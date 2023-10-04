Missing man injured during shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found a man who’s been missing for a few days.

A 72-year-old man was reported missing on October 1 but was later found after a shooting

The shooting happened Wednesday around 8 a.m. on Tate Avenue and Mckinley Street.

Police say the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

