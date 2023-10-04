Minor in critical condition after Whitehaven hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A minor is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a hit-and-run crash at Tulane Road and Parkdale Drive.

Memphis police responded to the crash at 7:33 p.m., where one vehicle was found overturned.

Police say the driver responsible took off in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

No arrests have been made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.