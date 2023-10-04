Midsouth father of Morgan State student speaks out after campus shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Merely hours after the shooting on campus at Morgan State University, one father is speaking out about the tragedy and what it means for the future of campus safety.

The on-campus shooting not only caused nationwide alarm but has also raised questions about the safety of college campuses across the country.

Amid homecoming week celebrations, Mid-South father Realis Sanders says his spirit was shaken Tuesday night after getting a frantic phone call from his daughter who attends Morgan State University, Sanders daughter called as an active shooter opened fire on the college campus.

“To hear those gunshots and hear my daughter,” he confided with Action News 5′s Stephanie Douglas, “and to hear how she was reacting on the line was extremely concerning to me.

“She was with her teammate,’ Sanders added, “and I advised her to get to her dorm as soon as possible or immediately, but upon doing so, while she was running to her dorm, I could hear the gunshots in the background, so that, of course, startled and frightened the heck out of my wife and I.”

Baltimore, Maryland police say the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Four students and another person were shot.

The campus went into lockdown as SWAT teams and federal agents responded.

Sanders says his freshman daughter, recruited to be on the University’s first Tumbling team, lives in the same area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall where the investigation was taking place.

