Memphis man sentenced to 16 years in prison for series of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a series of robberies.

Marshall Marshall, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday to 192 months in prison for carjacking, attempted carjacking, and robbery of a local business.

He was also ordered to do three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl H. Lipman after completing his prison sentence.

Khavah Levy, Marshall’s co-defendant, was sentenced to 96 months in prison on June 29 after previously pleading guilty to helping Marshall in the crime of robbery and attempted carjacking.

According to evidence provided to the court, Marshall and Levy committed a series of robberies in October 2021:

On October 2, 2021, Marshall ordered a victim out of his vehicle and stole $145 in cash from him.

Later that day, Marshall pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk and, with Levy’s help, stole $500 from the cash register.

On October 3, 2021, both attempted to carjack another victim at gunpoint while that person was parked at a local grocery store.

