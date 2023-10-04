Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Marion residents say they are being targeted by thieves

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in a small Mid-South city say they are being targeted by thieves.

One homeowner in Marion, Arkansas, says several break-ins have happened over several months. He said thieves made off with several guns.

Rueben Garza said he is fed up with the number of break-ins on Henry Street and in the City of Marion.

He believes thieves are targeting this small town.

He said Monday marks the second time he has been targeted by thieves, which is why he had plywood up on the window.

Garza said thieves struck again before he could get the window fixed.

“My plywood was completely ripped off,” he said. “It’s just out of hand now with all the stuff that happens on the street with crime. I’m scared now, I’m scared to be at my house at night.”

Garza said his neighbors have reported break-ins as well.

He believes there have been over 10 break-ins in his neighborhood over the last six months.

(Action News 5)

He said his father was robbed at his home two weeks ago when robbers put a pillow over his head and ransacked his home.

“With such a big police force, [you] would think that the crime in this area wouldn’t be as bad as it has been. Over the year, I believe it has probably risen about 80% and the police force can’t seem to fix the issue,” said Garza.

The Marion Police Department declined to go on camera but said that since the beginning of the year, they have had an average of about five break-ins a month.

In March, police say they had 10 reported break-ins.

In the last 30 days, they have had six reported break-ins.

Garza says it’s still too much for this small town and has a message for thieves:

“You should watch out, because if I would’ve been home, someone would have been planning a funeral,” said Garza.

Marion police urge residents to call and report suspicious activity.

